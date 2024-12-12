Frost & Sullivan Honor Checkmarx as Competitive Strategy Leader in the Global Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Industry

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx has been honored by Frost & Sullivan as Competitive Strategy Leader in the global application security posture management (ASPM) industry. The Best Practices Award for 2024 is based on Checkmarx’ innovation and commitment to equipping enterprise leaders with broad and deep visibility into application risk and a proactive stance on application security.

“Checkmarx is a trailblazer with its innovative Checkmarx One platform. The platform embeds ASPM to address the security challenges faced by modern enterprises,” said Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst Ain Sarah Aishah. “With its seamless integrations, developer-first approach, and proven metrics, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Checkmarx as a standout player in the market. Its comprehensive security solution strengthens security outcomes, mitigating business risks while enhancing efficiency.”

Frost & Sullivan honored Checkmarx for its success and commitment to innovation and excellence in application security and ASPM

The Frost & Sullivan report on Checkmarx as Competitive Strategy Leader in the global ASPM industry outlines the firm’s rigorous analytical process in determining the honor from among a field of multiple nominees. The report outlined several areas of particular importance in its analysis:

• “Checkmarx’ innovation extends to its code-to-cloud visibility, providing comprehensive coverage throughout the application lifecycle. This ability automatically aggregates and organizes security data from development to runtime.”

• “AI-driven capabilities also play a crucial role in remediation. The AI Security Champion, which includes AI-guided remediation, provides developers with human-readable guidance and suggestions, as well as auto-remediation capabilities, generating code directly within the development workflow.”

• “Checkmarx One stands out in the market by leveraging innovative correlation capabilities powered by technologies such as Fusion (introduced in 2022). This feature connects findings from various security tools, including Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA), to detect issues in open-source libraries that impact codes. By correlating the results, remediation efforts

focus on critical threats rather than all vulnerabilities, substantially improving efficiency and security outcomes.”