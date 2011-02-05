from November 10, 2021 to November 14, 2021 - CSAW’21! CSAW is back!!!

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Grenoble INP- Esisar, UGA and the LCIS laboratory, with the collaboration of IRT Nanoelec, the Cybersecurity Institute at Université Grenoble Alpes, and Valence Romans AGGLO organise for the 5th time the European finals in Cybersecurity!

CSAW is the biggest international academic competition in cybersecurity!

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition will go virtual and open to everyone from November 10th to 14th, 2021 on a virtual plateform.

Visitors will be able to attend to the finalists’ presentations and access to seminars from keynote speakers in cybersecurity and reward ceremonies. Registration is free of charge and open to everyone : https://www.csaw.io/agenda.

Who participates in CSAW’21?

For this 2021 edition, more than 1,600 teams competed in the qualification phase. In Europe, 104 finalist students representing 10 countries and 35 universities will participate in the European finals. They will compete in 3 competitions in front of expert judges in cybersecurity, from the industrial and academic world.

The 3 competitions of European finals :

Applied Research

10 excellent european PhD students will present in front of industrial experts their recent studies published in top notch papers/conferences. Their works are around many aspects of cybersecurity: cryptography, hardware security, software security, networks security...)

Finalists presentations (open to the public) will perform on Wednesday 10 November from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (access via the platform https://www.csaw.io/agenda registration required)

Announcement of the results and award ceremony on Friday 12 November at 5.30 p.m.

Embedded Security Challenge

ESC is an educational, research-oriented tournament aimed at hacking into the hardware of embedded systems.

This year’s challenge focus on side channel and fault injection attacks targeting hardware platforms that can exfiltrate sensitive data.

Finalists presentations (open to the public) will perform on Friday 12 November from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (access via the platform https://www.csaw.io/agenda registration required)

Announcement of the results and award ceremony on Friday 12 November at 5.30 p.m.

Capture the Flag

CSAW CTF is one of the oldest and biggest CTFs. Designed as an entry-level, jeopardy-style CTF, this competition is for students who are trying to break into the field of security, as well as for advanced students and industry professionals who want to practice their skills.

The winners will be announced on Sunday 14 November at 5 :30 pm.

Prizes will be given to the first 3 teams in each competition thanks to our partners’ contribution. We would like to thank all the partners who are also involved by participating in the juries of the events, to evaluate the finalists.

Register to attend the competitions and events that will take place simultaneously on 5 continents: https://www.csaw.io/agenda.

More information on CSAW > csaw.io/europe

