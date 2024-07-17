Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Fortra Releases New Cloud Email Protection Features to Protect Against Advanced Email Threats

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fortra announced that it has released several new enhancements to its integrated cloud-based email security solution (ICES), Cloud Email Protection. New features include QR code threat detection, active content detection, and additional AI models.

“We continue to strengthen our cybersecurity solutions with new innovations that deliver protected outcomes,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, Fortra. “These new features further provide our customers with advanced protection against BEC, impersonation, and other email threats that bypass conventional defenses.”

The following enhancements to Cloud Email Protection are now available:

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) - detects malicious content in images (such as QR code threats)
• Active Content Detection - uncovers malicious code and other active content in messages, links, and attached files
• AI Detection of Service Abuse - protects against email threats sent from legitimate online services
• AI Detection of Spam Accounts - further protects against abusive spamming and related malicious activity
• Dashboard improvements – includes new trending visuals and sorting that displays recent brand imposters, spoofed domains, and most attacked individuals

Fortra continues to garner acclaim for email security since the launch of Cloud Email Protection in late 2023. In addition to being named a Top Player in Email Security by The Radicati Group, Fortra has also been recognized with a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Email Security.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 