Former GCHQ CTO Joins Beyond Blue Strategic Advisory Board as Chair

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Blue announced it has established a Strategic Advisory Board. The Board has been set up to advise and develop the Beyond Blue consulting team and to establish a ‘think tank’ function to contribute to community thinking and inform and support clients in an ever-shifting digital world.

Joining the organisation’s Board, Beyond Blue has selected a panel of esteemed experts, with Gaven Smith CB FREng, the former CTO for GCHQ, holding the position of Chair. He is supported by Phil Packman ChCSP, the current head of cyber security architecture for easyJet, alongside Fiona Strens, the current director of the Centre for Defence & Security AI at the University of Lincoln. The team is also further supported by technology industry veteran, Paul Taylor CBE FREng, a former Technology Director General in UK National Security, who holds the position of overall company Chair.

Beyond Blue is a consultancy firm which helps organisations and leadership teams build their strategic cyber security and resilience. From world leading banks, insurance companies, government departments and FTSE entities, Beyond Blue excels at helping mission-critical businesses improve cyber resilience and respond to and manage emerging risks. The company was founded in 2019 by David Ferbrache OBE, who has over 30 years of experience in cyber and defence, holding previous roles as the Head of Cyber and Space for the Ministry of Defence and Global Head of Cyber Futures at KPMG.