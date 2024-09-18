Former CEO of Carbon Black, Patrick Morley, Joins Bugcrowd’s Board of Directors

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bugcrowd announced that Patrick Morley has joined its board of directors. Morley served as CEO of Carbon Black, a cloud-based endpoint security software provider, for 14 years. He led the company from its early days to an IPO on Nasdaq in 2018 and subsequently oversaw its acquisition by VMware in 2019.

Morley joins a seasoned board at Bugcrowd, which has guided the company through significant growth in 2024. This growth includes a major $102 million funding round, the acquisition of Informer, and the addition of over 130 new customers to the Bugcrowd Platform in the first half of this year.

During his tenure as CEO of Carbon Black, Morley helped grow the company from 20 employees to 1,200, servicing over 20,000 customers. In 2019, VMware acquired Carbon Black for $2.1 billion. Before his time at Carbon Black, Morley was CEO of digital-identity company Imprivata, followed by COO of former software company Corel Corporation.

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with trusted security researchers and hackers to help proactively defend themselves against sophisticated threats. For over a decade, Bugcrowd’s unique "skills-as-a-service" approach has uncovered more high-impact vulnerabilities than traditional methods, along with clearer ROI, for more than 1,200 customers – including OpenAI, Google, T-Mobile, Carvana, the US DoD’s CDAO, ExpressVPN, Rapyd, New Relic, and OpenSea. With unmatched flexibility and access to a decade of vulnerability intelligence, the Bugcrowd Platform has evolved to address a changing attack surface influenced by adoption of mobile infrastructure, hybrid work, APIs, crypto, cloud workloads, and AI. Bugcrowd’s crowdsourced solutions include penetration-testing-as-a-service, managed bug bounties, vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs), and AI Safety and Security products.