Formations SANS à Paris en 2025

novembre 2024 par SANS INSTITUTE

Voici les prochaines formations à Paris :

SANS Paris mars 2025

• FOR508™ : Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics™

• FOR500™ : Windows Forensic Analysis™

• SEC560™ : Enterprise Penetration Testing™

• SEC497™ : Practical Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT)™

• SEC510™ : Cloud Security Controls and Mitigations™

• SEC587™ : Advanced Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis™

SANS Paris juin 2025

• SEC504™ : Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling™

• FOR578™ : Cyber Threat Intelligence™

• LDR512™ : Security Leadership Essentials for Managers™

• LDR514™ : Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership™

• SEC540™ : Cloud Security and DevSecOps Automation™

• SEC565™ : Red Team Operations and Adversary Emulation™

• LDR551™ : Building and Leading Security Operations Centers™

SANS Paris Opera septembre 2025

• SEC504™ : Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling™

• ICS410™ : ICS/SCADA Security Essentials™

• SEC450™ : Blue Team Fundamentals : Security Operations and Analysis™

• SEC588™ : Cloud Penetration Testing™

• SEC617™ : Wireless Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking™

SANS Paris Republique septembre 2025

• SEC401™ : Security Essentials - Network, Endpoint, and Cloud™

• SEC595™ : Applied Data Science and AI/Machine Learning for Cybersecurity Professionals™

• SEC530™ : Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering : Implementing Zero Trust for the Hybrid Enterprise™

• SEC542™ : Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking™

• SEC511™ : Cybersecurity Engineering : Advanced Threat Detection and Monitoring™

• SEC599™ : Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses™

• SEC556™ : IoT Penetration Testing™

SANS Paris novembre 2025

• FOR508™ : Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics™

• FOR578™ : Cyber Threat Intelligence™

• FOR500™ : Windows Forensic Analysis™

• FOR509™ : Enterprise Cloud Forensics and Incident Response™

• FOR610™ : Reverse-Engineering Malware : Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques™

• FOR572™ : Advanced Network Forensics : Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response™

Y a-t-il une formation que vous aimeriez avoir à Paris en 2025 qui ne figure pas sur la liste ?

N’hésitez pas à revenir vers Louise Morris exprimer vos préférences et choix pour cette année, je pourrais vous indiquer le nombre de places disponibles restantes.

Pour conclure, Louise Morris vous encourage à explorer notre " Cyber Security Skills Roadmap " qui récapitule ses formations par niveau et spécialité. Cet outil pourrait vous être utile pour choisir la formation adaptée à votre progression de compétences.

Contact : Louise Morris

Business Development Assistant (UK&I, France and Luxembourg)

SANS Institute

E : lmorris@sans.org | W : https://www.sans.org/emea