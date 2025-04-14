Forcepoint Completes Acquisition of Getvisibility, Uniting AI-Driven Innovation with Data Security Everywhere

April 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Global data security leader Forcepoint announced it has completed its acquisition of Getvisibility, a pioneer in AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR). This milestone expands Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere platform, giving organizations real-time visibility and control over data risk across hybrid cloud and GenAI environments.

The acquisition strengthens Forcepoint’s ability to deliver full-lifecycle data security—from discovery and classification to real-time risk mitigation—across hybrid environments, cloud platforms and GenAI ecosystems.

“Data moves fast—so does risk,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “By bringing Getvisibility fully into the Forcepoint family, we’re making it possible to see risk as it happens and stop it before it spreads. We built modern DLP—and now, together with Getvisibility, we’re building out AI Mesh and risk insights to understand, adapt and secure data before it’s lost or misused—while helping our customers embrace innovation with confidence.”

AI Mesh + Data Security Everywhere = Smarter, Faster Protection

Getvisibility’s patented AI Mesh technology—an interconnected network of fine-tuned, task-specific AI models—delivers exceptional accuracy and context in data discovery, classification, and risk-based prioritization and mitigation. These AI-driven DSPM and DDR capabilities now serve as a foundational layer within Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere architecture, giving customers a unified solution to:

• Continuously discover and classify sensitive data across SaaS, GenAI, cloud, on-prem and email environments

• Instantly detect risky behavior and enforce policies before data loss occurs—without slowing down innovation

• Dynamically adapt to protect sensitive information shared through email, networks, endpoints, including BYOD, and web, SaaS and GenAI tools like ChatGPT Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini

Forcepoint and Getvisibility had partnered for over two years before the acquisition, delivering advanced DSPM and DDR capabilities to customers around the world. This combination makes deeper integration possible, enabling MSSPs, channel partners, enterprises, and government agencies to unlock the full power of AI to prevent data loss, meet compliance goals and mitigate cyber risk—without adding operational complexity.

“Our mandate has always been simple: help customers secure their data,” said Mark Brosnan, co-founder and CEO of Getvisibility. “Joining Forcepoint allows us to take that mission further and faster—bringing real-time risk visibility and automated protection to organizations operating in the most complex and high-stakes environments.”

As part of the transition, Brosnan joins Forcepoint as Global Engineering Lead for DSPM, and co-founder Ronan Murphy comes onboard as Chief Data Strategy Officer.

This acquisition is the next step in Forcepoint’s mission to redefine data security for the AI era – where data moves fast, and protection must move faster.