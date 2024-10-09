Fivecast launches Discovery

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fivecast has announced the launch of a Discovery solution that empowers analysts and investigators across both the Government and Corporate sectors to uncover intelligence insights faster to help protect communities and businesses.

Building on the existing deep, AI-enabled investigation capabilities of their flagship solution, Fivecast ONYX, Discovery automates and accelerates the processes of digital footprinting, information verification and identity resolution. These capabilities significantly enhance the crucial initial stages of intelligence investigations which can typically be impeded by huge data volumes, complex threats and resource constraints, causing insights to be missed.

Fivecast provides unmatched access to millions of data sources, including news streams, search engines, people and company databases, social media, sanctions, watch lists, curated datasets, dark web and data leaks. This allows investigators to conduct discovery across billions of data points including more than 8 billion people records and 28 billion unique identifiers, 9 billion accounts and social handles, 280 million companies, 10 billion data leaks, 200 million dark web records and many more.

This breadth of data coverage delivered in a single solution helps investigation teams cover more and miss less while driving down costs by reducing the need to purchase and manage multiple data subscriptions.

Addressing the increasing investigation complexity and resource constraints faced by their global customers, Fivecast’s new Discovery solution is seamlessly integrated within the world-leading Fivecast ONYX platform, resulting in a complete OSINT solution that covers the end-to-end intelligence investigation cycle. Analysts can quickly perform discovery in the initial stage of an investigation and, based on insights uncovered, springboard into a deep, AI-enabled investigation within the same solution.

Building on an impressive intelligence heritage, the introduction of the Discovery solution within Fivecast ONYX enables analyst resources to be optimised, reducing manual complexity and increasing search efficiency.

Fivecast ONYX allows users to start a search in just three clicks and delivers results within seconds via an intuitive interface that boasts advanced filtering, interrogation tools and interactive networks to drive insights faster. Analysts can expand on searches from thousands of pivot points and seamlessly springboard into deep AI-enabled investigations with a simple click.

This latest product release from Fivecast showcases the company’s commitment to delivering cutting edge open-source intelligence technology innovations to customers, as evidenced by the recent award from the Australian Government Department of Defence for innovation in Science and Technology. Fivecast is committed to being at the forefront of applying the latest technology innovations to open-source intelligence solutions to help their customers enable a safer world.