FireMon Appoints Alex Bender as Chief Marketing Officer

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

FireMon announced the appointment of Alex Bender as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A veteran cybersecurity marketing executive with over 22 years of industry experience, Bender will lead FireMon’s corporate and go-to-market strategy and play a central role in accelerating brand momentum and expansion worldwide. Bender brings a deep command of the cybersecurity landscape and a proven track record in scaling global brands and leading marketing organizations through growth and transformation. He most recently served as CMO at Cyware and Invicti Security and previously held senior roles at Mimecast, RSA Security, McAfee, Onapsis, and Archer Technologies. His cross-functional expertise across threat intelligence, cloud security, GRC, and enterprise cybersecurity uniquely positions him to elevate FireMon’s message, execution, and market reach.

Bender’s appointment follows a wave of strategic momentum for FireMon, including the launch of FireMon Insights, recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine, and the addition of top former Skybox Security talent. By strengthening its leadership team with experts like Bender, FireMon is poised to further capitalize on the growing demand for scalable policy management and cement its position as the go-to provider in the NSPM space.

FireMon serves more than 1,700 customers in over 70 countries, including many global 2000 enterprises. Its award-winning Policy Manager solution was recently named Editor’s Choice for Network Security Management by Cyber Defense Magazine, while the FireMon Insights platform is helping CISOs turn policy management into a measurable, board-level asset.