Finnish Customs, Europol, Swedish Police and Bitdefender Cooperation Leads to Sipulitie Dark Web Marketplace Shut Down

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Finnish Customs, in collaboration with the Swedish Police and Europol, have successfully dismantled the Sipulitie marketplace, a notorious dark web platform that facilitated the sale of narcotics. Launched in early 2023, Sipulitie operated as a hidden service on the encrypted Tor network, allowing illegal transactions to be conducted under the veil of anonymity.

The operation, which seized the marketplace’s servers and content, marks another milestone in the international effort to curb illicit activities on the dark web. This marketplace was used extensively for the sale of narcotics, boasting a turnover of approximately €1.3 million, according to the marketplace’s administrator.

Finnish Customs attributes the success of the operation to the close-knit collaboration between national and international authorities. Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Enforcement at Finnish Customs, emphasized the critical role of seamless cooperation in combating online crime: "Over the years we at Finnish Customs have intervened effectively using many different methods in the criminal activities taking place on the dark web. Seamless cooperation between authorities at both the national and international level plays a crucial role in combating online crime."

Bitdefender Helps Investigation with Cybersecurity Expertise

Bitdefender played an instrumental role in this operation by providing Finnish Customs with actionable intelligence during the investigation.

“We are extremely pleased with the successful takedown of the Sipulitie and Tsatti dark markets, and congratulate Finnish Customs, the Swedish Police, global law enforcement, and all those involved. This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration between the public and private security sector in dismantling illegal online activities, in this case, markets that sold large amounts of narcotics. It also serves a message to criminals who believe the dark web covers their actions and guarantees their anonymity. If they become the target of an international effort, they can’t hide,” said Alexandru Cătălin Coșoi, Chief Security Strategist at Bitdefender.

The Evolution of Sipulitie – version 2 of the defunct Sipulimarket

Sipulitie’s roots trace back to its predecessor, Sipulimarket, which was launched in April 2019. Sipulimarket, also operated on the Tor network, was responsible for the illegal sale of €2 million worth of narcotics and doping substances. Finnish Customs, in collaboration with Polish authorities and Bitdefender, shut down the marketplace in December 2020.

In addition to the closure of Sipulitie, Finnish Customs has also successfully dismantled the chat-based sales website, Tsätti, another venture launched by the same administrator. Finnish and Swedish authorities worked closely with Europol and police units across Europe to track down those responsible.

The cooperation between law enforcement and private companies like Bitdefender highlights the importance of global partnerships in tackling cybercrime.

Ongoing Investigations

The investigation into Sipulitie and related platforms is ongoing, with more details expected to emerge in the coming months. Authorities have already identified key figures behind the operation, including site administrators and individuals involved in supporting roles. Additionally, several users of the marketplace, including buyers and sellers, have been identified based on seized material.