Fingerprints taps Freevolt S-Key to bolster the security of its Gothenburg HQ

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, has upgraded the physical access security of its Gothenburg HQ. S-Key biometric access cards from Freevolt Technologies Limited, which embed Fingerprints’ own T2 sensors, have been implemented across the entire Gothenburg site. The updated authentication system further strengthens Fingerprints’ workplace security and enables role-based access control, whilst ensuring a convenient and easy-to-use experience.

Fingerprints’ Gothenburg HQ has security gates to enter and exit the building, and restricted areas for hardware and software R&D. By replacing access keyfobs with biometrics access cards, site-wide security has been enhanced and role-based access control has been enabled to better control access to sensitive areas of the site. By replacing traditional security methods based on something you know/have with something you are, multi-factor authentication has been enabled while maintaining convenience for employees.

Fingerprints has implemented Freevolt’s flagship biometric access card solution, S-Key. The solution eliminates the security risk of lost or stolen cards, without adding infrastructure costs. The card incorporates Fingerprints’ latest ‘T2’ sensors which deliver optimized image quality, processing speed and power efficiency.

Gonzalo de Gisbert, Head of Product & Business Development at Freevolt Technologies, says: “Fingerprints are leaders in biometrics, with sensors in billions of products, so they know what makes a good biometric solution. We’re therefore thrilled that Fingerprints has chosen S-Key to strengthen security at their global headquarters, in Gothenburg. Our leading radio frequency energy harvesting technology combined with Fingerprints’ ‘T2’ sensors, known as FPC 1323, enables S-Key to be completely battery-less, lasting for many years. Roll-out was seamless, with everyone set-up in less than 1 hour. That’s simple, safe, and secure biometrics, powered by Freevolt.”