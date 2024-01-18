Fingerprints launches Smart´Nroll for Biometric Payment Card Enrollment

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

World-leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB announces the launch of Smart´Nroll, a simple and reusable enrollment device for biometric payment cards. Smart´Nroll enables end-users to easily and securely register their fingerprints on their payment card, in under a minute and at their own convenience, anywhere in the world.

The Smart´Nroll device enables both ‘at-home’ and ’in-branch’ enrollment. The new commercial enrollment solution is ready for shipment and will support large-scale launches of biometric payment cards. The device is also compliant with all biometric cards supporting STPay-Topaz-Bio – a solution previously announced by Fingerprints and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM).

For new biometric payment card users, Smart´Nroll powers the payment card during the registration phase. The device also guides the user through the enrollment process, with a self-explanatory display, prompts and progress bar that are accessible to speakers of any language. This was essential given the global spread of existing commercial launches.

The device is compatible with a unique re-use bank program, a replaceable battery and is compliant with multiple card configurations. Much like the cards themselves, Smart´Nroll is highly secure, ensuring that no personal fingerprint data is stored within the device, ensuring privacy in line with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In April last year, Fingerprints announced it had shipped over one million fingerprint sensor modules for the biometric payment card industry. Visit Fingerprints’ payment solutions to learn more about the technology that is unlocking the next generation of contactless.