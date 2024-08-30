Fingerprint Cards AB unveils FPC AllKey

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB unveils FPC AllKey, its new biometric system for logical and physical access control. The solution has been designed to enable fast and seamless integration into devices, and to bring smooth, secure authentication to use cases including peripherals, cryptocurrency wallets, residential or workplace smart door locks, FIDO authenticator tokens, padlocks and more.

The biometric system includes all components needed – hardware, software and algorithm – to be integrated out of the box, with minimal effort or pre-existing experience required. The superior biometric system brings new, enhanced levels of security and authentication to whatever device or application it is paired with, without impacting the host system’s performance. Ultra-low power consumption capabilities and unique features also contribute to ensuring a smooth and seamless integration and end-user experience.

Device makers have a choice of different variants of the system – depending on the level of security required for their specific devices and use cases. All variants of FPC AllKey come complete with biometric sensor, biometric processor, on-board template storage and biometric matching software (Match-on-Chip). The system is highly customizable and can be easily integrated to align with FIDO requirements.