Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Fingerprint Cards AB unveils FPC AllKey

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB unveils FPC AllKey, its new biometric system for logical and physical access control. The solution has been designed to enable fast and seamless integration into devices, and to bring smooth, secure authentication to use cases including peripherals, cryptocurrency wallets, residential or workplace smart door locks, FIDO authenticator tokens, padlocks and more.

The biometric system includes all components needed – hardware, software and algorithm – to be integrated out of the box, with minimal effort or pre-existing experience required. The superior biometric system brings new, enhanced levels of security and authentication to whatever device or application it is paired with, without impacting the host system’s performance. Ultra-low power consumption capabilities and unique features also contribute to ensuring a smooth and seamless integration and end-user experience.

Device makers have a choice of different variants of the system – depending on the level of security required for their specific devices and use cases. All variants of FPC AllKey come complete with biometric sensor, biometric processor, on-board template storage and biometric matching software (Match-on-Chip). The system is highly customizable and can be easily integrated to align with FIDO requirements.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 