Fingerprint Cards AB and Infineon Technologies AG announced SECORA™ Pay Bio

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

This new solution simplifies the process of producing biometric smart cards, making it as seamless and efficient as that of standard dual-interface payment cards.

The solution integrates Infineon’s enhanced SLC39B system-on-chip (SoC) Secure Element and Fingerprints™ FPC1323 sensor into the Infineon Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM) package, leveraging the key advantages of inductive coupling technology. This will lead to a much simpler biometric payment card manufacturing process. The solution uses the fingerprint credentials securely stored on the card as a second authentication factor, enabling a convenient and trusted contactless payment experience.

Biometric payment solution with excellent contactless performance

SECORA Pay Bio extends Infineon’s SECORA Pay solution family. The solution integrates Fingerprints’ sensor and Infineon’s SLC39B Secure Element into a single dual-interface package, the innovative Infineon Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM). The SLC39B system-on-chip (SoC) Secure Element with an integrated power source offers large memory size and various peripherals, as well as excellent contactless performance. Based on innovative inductive coupling technology, without wire connection from the BCoM module to the card antenna, manufacturing complexity can be drastically reduced, and the card’s robustness and long-term reliability can be significantly improved. In addition, biometric sensor card production can now be implemented on existing dual interface card manufacturing equipment with only minor operational changes. As the SECORA Pay Bio solution complies with both Mastercard and Visa specifications, the use of BCoM technology would not require additional performance testing, enabling a flexible and rapid rollout with outstanding performance and a frictionless onboarding process.

Two new innovative enrollment options are supported

SECORA Pay Bio supports a wide range of enrollment options, including enrollment devices, smartphone apps and in-field enrollment. The innovative SECORA Pay Bio enrollment sheet makes fingerprint enrollment via smartphone easier than ever before. In addition, SECORA Pay Bio is the first biometric payment solution to support in-field enrollment at the point-of-sale. This allows cardholders to start using their biometric payment cards without any additional effort or devices. Moreover, with these new biometric cards, the fingerprint template is trained with each payment transaction, improving the user experience even further.

Availability

The SECORA Pay Bio solution supports the latest payment applications according to EMV specifications. The pilot proven product is available with full design-in package and ready for mass-production.