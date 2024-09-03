Fime Acquires Consult Hyperion

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fime is announced the acquisition of Consult Hyperion, a renowned consultancy firm with expertise across payments, smart mobility and digital identity. The acquisition augments and cements Fime’s ability to deliver comprehensive consulting and advisory services—from ideation to implementation and testing—across these key sectors.

Fime’s global reach coupled with Consult Hyperion’s specialized consulting and advisory expertise, creates a uniquely positioned offering to serve clients ranging from startups to established market leaders, with the ability to adapt to the needs of local markets worldwide.

Consult Hyperion founders Stuart Fiske and Neil McEvoy added, "We have worked alongside Fime for a number of years, and are delighted to join forces with an organization sharing our values, including creativity, collaboration and deep expertise. Joining Fime enhances our ability to support clients worldwide in navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of our industries. Our combined strengths will deliver innovative, scalable, and more locally relevant consulting and advisory services.