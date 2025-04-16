Fenix24™ announced the appointment of Edwin Covert as Vice President of Advisory Services

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Covert brings over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology, with previous leadership roles at Bowhead Specialty Underwriters (BSU), Warner Brothers Discovery and Entertainment, and Deutsche Bank. In his prior role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Head of Cyber Risk Engineering at BSU, he led the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) program, enhancing executive risk transparency and ensuring adherence to SEC 8-K/10-K and NYDFS cybersecurity regulations, which strengthened regulatory compliance and informed board-level decision-making. He also designed and implemented a third-party risk management framework and developed a FAIR-based cyber risk quantification model, enabling business leaders to translate technical risks into financial and reputational impacts.

In his new role at Fenix24, Covert will work closely with battalion company, Athena7, which provides organizations with IT security assessments to gather more insight in their security risks and top-priority vulnerabilities, helping create the foundation of a cyber resilience strategy.