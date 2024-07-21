Fenix24 Issues Open-Source Solution for Global CrowdStrike-related Issues

July 2024 by Fenix24

Fenix24, a cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, has issued recovery scripts to assist companies affected by the global technology outage associated with a CrowdStrike update. The Fenix24 scripts provide rapid remediation at scale and include solutions for computers and virtual machines already affected by the “blue screen of death” message. The fix previously released by CrowdStrike resolves the issue for computers not yet in the blue screen mode. Fenix24’s scripts were created for Windows and VMware using public information and the Fenix24 team’s internal expertise.

The Windows scripts force the reboot of machines into Safe Mode and then remove the problematic file. These Windows scripts are executed leveraging a provided GPO. However, if the drive is secured with Bitlocker, users will need to enter the Bitlocker key manually and then proceed to Safe Mode. The VMware scripts leverage a working server to detach the virtual disk, mount it, remove the problematic file, dismount it, reattach it to the problem VM, and then reboot it.

The scripts are free of charge and publicly available as a part of Fenix24’s mission to be Good Samaritans, providing help to the broader community with the goal of achieving a more secure world.