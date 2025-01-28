Fenix24 announced the acquisition of vArmour

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

This strategic acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Fenix24’s newest battalion, Argos99, which helps improve cyber resilience and incident recovery by providing companies with expert insights into their own assets and infrastructure both in peacetime and wartime.

Organizations often struggle with inadequate visibility into their IT infrastructure, including key on-premises and SaaS-based data repositories. This lack of understanding about their assets, data, and the interdependencies among critical systems amplifies security risks, leaves them more vulnerable to cyberattacks and prolongs recovery times during incidents. vArmour has been at the forefront of cybersecurity, helping large enterprises around the world better understand and reduce their attack surface by highlighting and mapping relationships as well as dependencies between applications.

The acquisition, and the appointment of former vArmour CEO Timothy Eades to Fenix24’s advisory board, will accelerate Fenix24’s growth and transform the insights the company can provide to peacetime customers as well as the incident recovery process for its customers.

Trusted by some of the world’s largest financial institutions and telecom providers, vArmour has raised more than $300 million in funding and holds 40-plus highly valuable patents that have defined the visualization and segmentation industries. These patents are now part of Argos99’s robust patent portfolio. Additionally, Fenix24 will now work with former vArmour customers to re-engage them with the enriched Argos99 platform and improve infrastructure visibility.

vArmour, previously based in Los Altos, California, enabled businesses worldwide to enhance their resilience through effective understanding of the relationships between their applications, IT infrastructure and service behavior. vArmour’s focus was fortifying the reliability and confidence of businesses’ hybrid-cloud applications through continuous observation, aiding in progressing crucial initiatives and diminishing risk.