February 2026

4 - 5 February - Paris-La-Défense

IT Partners

Place: Paris La Défense Arena

www.itpartners.fr

4 - 5 February - Bangkok (Thailand)

Cybersec asia

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC)

https://cybersec-asia.net

10 - 11 February - Perth (Australia)

CS4CA ANZ

www.cs4ca.com

16 - 18 February - Denvers (USA)

Geo Week

Geo Week, February 16 - 18 , 2026 in Denver, is the learning and networking nexus of the geospatial and built worlds. It includes collocated user meetings (ASPRS, MAPPS, USIDB, WGIC) and special content from new strategic partners (e.g. Reality Capture Network, USGIF). The 2024 event had 3,400+ registrants, and hosted a record 2,976 actual delegates onsite from 45+ nations. Geo Week 2025 will convene 200 exhibitors, 150 speakers and 3,000+ attendees from 6 continents.

www.geo-week.com

Hashtag: #geoweek

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en

AEC Next Technology

www.aecnext.com

SPAR 3D

www.spar3d.com/event

16 - 19 February - San Diego -CA (USA)

MAAWG

www.m3aawg.org

17 - 18 February - Bern (Switzerland)

Swiss Cyber Security Days

https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/

24 - 25 February - Munich (Germany)

Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/