F5 and NetApp announced an expanded collaboration

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

F5 and NetApp announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate and streamline enterprise AI capabilities using secure multicloud networking solutions from F5 and NetApp’s suite of data management solutions. This collaboration leverages F5 Distributed Cloud Services to streamline the use of large language models (LLMs) across hybrid cloud environments. By integrating F5’s secure multicloud networking with NetApp’s data management, enterprises can implement Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions efficiently and securely, enhancing the performance, security, and utility of their AI systems.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI technologies, the need for accurate and contextually relevant information becomes crucial – and that’s where RAG comes in. RAG is an artificial intelligence technique that combines retrieval-based and generation-based approaches to improve the quality and relevance of responses by securely incorporating relevant, often proprietary, documents or information from a large dataset into the generated answers without exposing them to public large language models. RAG integrates the most recent, relevant data into AI responses. This ensures that AI models can deliver precise and context-specific answers.

RAG is quickly becoming a popular architecture among customers, but the fragmented distribution of enterprise data often forms silos, complicating integration with LLMs. F5 and NetApp solve this problem by providing secure access to private data from any location and facilitating data transfers for migrations and mobility. The combined solution significantly reduces the complexity of managing hybrid and multicloud infrastructure. By using F5 Distributed Cloud and NetApp BlueXP, customers can unify the operational models for data management, security, and networking, contributing to cost reduction and achieving multicloud RAG to support innovative AI projects.

NetApp’s Cloud Volumes ONTAP optimises cloud storage costs and performance while enhancing data protection and compliance. This solution, combined with F5’s networking capabilities, allows for quick and secure data mobility, reducing overhead for IT departments. Enterprises can migrate data effortlessly across zones and regions, leveraging NetApp’s SnapMirror technology for data mobility.