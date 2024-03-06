Rechercher
F5 Adds Automated Penetration Testing to Strengthen Multicloud Application Security Capabilities

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

F5 announced it has added new automated reconnaissance and penetration testing capabilities into F5 Distributed Cloud Services. These capabilities, enabled via the acquisition of Heyhack, make it easier for customers to protect the exploding number of applications and APIs across today’s multicloud environments.

With these new capabilities, F5 Distributed Cloud Services customers can easily scan for and discover vulnerabilities impacting their web applications. Based on the automated scan results, F5 Distributed Cloud Services will recommend web application firewall rules and other appropriate remediations. This technology further strengthens F5’s multicloud application security portfolio, enabling customers to automate vulnerability discovery.

F5 continues to introduce new automated capabilities into its Distributed Cloud Services. Last month, F5 announced the industry’s most comprehensive and AI-ready API security solution with the addition of vulnerability detection and observability capabilities in application development processes.


