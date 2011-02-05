eyeo launches Crumbs, bridging gap between privacy and identity

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crumbs combines two different aspects of the online economy. On one end, it provides best-in-class privacy features at no monetary cost to the user. On the other, it gives advertisers a data-driven, holistic digital advertising solution, bridging the value exchange between content and consumer, while also being fully compatible with programmatic bidding and private by design. Crumbs differs from other industry approaches to handling users’ data for advertising purposes in that it encourages users’ endorsement by empowering them with tangible tools that help indicate their explicit preferences in a data-driven advertising environment, while maintaining their complete anonymity.

Users’ browsing data remains safe on their devices and their online identity and individuality are protected from cross-site matching, thus fulfilling the spirit of privacy legislation by allowing users to control how their data is being collected and used.

Nonetheless, Crumbs supports the monetised web and especially content creators by making anonymised yet broad data sharing that complies with common targeting scenarios. Advertisers are then able to benefit from access to more accurate data about their audiences, generated in the user’s device, while maintaining complete user anonymity, which will increase trust in the advertising ecosystem.

Crumbs also serves as a technology layer and a framework for browsers, which supports the privacy-focused web ecosystem by providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use and free suite of the most effective privacy protection tools available. This encourages a two-track process: facilitating an added level of support to advertisers and content creators, while also addressing the user side of privacy.