EXPERT REACTION to NCSC quantum warning
March 2025 by David Higgins, Senior Director, Field Technology Office, at global cybersecurity firm CyberArk
David highlights that when quantum computing reaches its full potential, it could expose machine identities – the digital credentials that help computers, applications and devices securely communicate and verify each other online. According to new CyberArk research, these machine identities are already facing significant threats, so businesses must get it under control sooner rather than later.
"The NCSC’s warning highlights a critical risk – one that is often overlooked or deprioritised in favour of more immediate threats. But when quantum computing reaches its full potential, it won’t just be able to break encryption, it could expose machine identities – the digital credentials that help computers, applications and devices securely communicate and verify each other online, and that underpin digital security.
“New research has revealed nearly half (43%) of UK organisations have suffered breaches due to compromised machine identities in the past 12 months alone. Quantum computing is advancing quickly and over three quarters (76%) of security leaders anticipate the number of machine identities to grow by as much as 150% in the next year, so the stakes are only getting higher. Organisations must act now to secure their growing number of machine identities before quantum threats become reality."