EXPERT REACTION to NCSC quantum warning

March 2025 by David Higgins, Senior Director, Field Technology Office, at global cybersecurity firm CyberArk

In response to the NCSC’s warning about the risks quantum computing poses to encryption, the comment from David Higgins, Senior Director, Field Technology Office, CyberArk, that I hope might be useful for any articles you’re working on.

David highlights that when quantum computing reaches its full potential, it could expose machine identities – the digital credentials that help computers, applications and devices securely communicate and verify each other online. According to new CyberArk research, these machine identities are already facing significant threats, so businesses must get it under control sooner rather than later.