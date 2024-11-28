Expert Insight: Key Predictions for Cybersecurity in 2025

November 2024 by Dr. Leila Powell, Head of Data at Panaseer

The predictions for cybersecurity in 2025 from Dr. Leila Powell, Head of Data at Panaseer. These insights highlight emerging trends that will shape the cybersecurity landscape in the coming year.

1. The Regulatory Sphere of Influence Will Expand in 2025

Leila predicts that in 2025, more organizations will face increased pressure to measure and demonstrate their security posture, especially as regulatory requirements expand. With new regulations like NIS2, which extends oversight to more sectors and businesses, companies will need to prove they have the necessary security controls in place to avoid penalties. This shift is expected to place significant pressure on organizations that haven’t yet developed trusted data to manage risk effectively.

2. Hybrid Roles Merging Cybersecurity and Data Analysis Will Surge

Demand for data scientists and data analysts in cybersecurity will skyrocket in 2025. As cyberattacks become more widespread, businesses of all sizes will need to understand their security posture. Leila forecasts a growing demand for hybrid roles that combine data analysis with cybersecurity expertise, with companies looking to hire in-house talent and vendors seeking professionals who can help them navigate the increasing complexity of the cybersecurity landscape.

3. GenAI’s Security Challenges Will Emerge in 2025

As AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) become more integrated into business operations, the focus in 2025 will shift from safe usage to securing these models and their underlying training data. Leila highlights how organizations building their own AI capabilities will face new attack vectors targeting the training data and the models themselves. Companies must begin securing these assets to protect sensitive data and prevent manipulation of their AI systems.