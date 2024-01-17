Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Expert Comment: Mayor of Calviá refuses to pay 10 million euro ransomware demand

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

News has emerged that the city council of Calviá, on the Spanish island of Majorca, has had it’s systems hit by a ransomware attack. They have a team currently working to recover the impacted systems and services, though the IT outages have caused the city to suspend some administrative activities.

There was a ransom demand of €10,000,000, and the mayor stated that they will not be paying under any circumstances.

Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog points out that:

“The recent ransomware attack on Calvià shows that not even government entities are immune to cyber attacks. Rather, they are consistently a heavily targeted sector because of their sensitive data and the essential services they provide.
Calvià is showcasing Spain’s dedication to the Counter Ransomware Initiative, as it was among last year’s signatories that pledged to not pay ransom demands. While it often seems like giving in to extortion demands is the easiest and fastest way to recovery, organisations and government entities need to collectively focus on preventative technologies such as anti data exfiltration that stop attackers before it’s too late.”


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 