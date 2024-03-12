Expert Comment: French Gov cyberattacks of ’Unprecedented Intensity’
March 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity
The French government has said it’s being target by unusual and intense cyberattacks. Anonymous Sudan, claimed responsibility for the attacks in online posts. Several government ministries in France were affected yesterday and a special crisis centre was activated to restore online services.
Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at French Cybersecurity company, Hackuity, notes that:
“It’s reassuring to see that a special crisis centre was activated in France to restore online services following cyberattacks of ‘unprecedented intensity’. Luckily, this type of DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is fairly common and relatively easy to rectify. However, any DDoS attack of this scale – in this case affecting multiple ministries in France - sets off alarm bells for the wider safety of the public and governmental services worldwide.
The fact such an attack has happened ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer is likely not a coincidence; nation state attacks tend to aim for maximum disruption and chaos, which a successful cyber attack of this nature could cause. France has made notable moves to ramp up their national cybersecurity defences, but this could a be a warning sign of more attacks to come ahead of a large global event. In order to keep pace with attacks like these, we ideally need to see increased global collaboration and information sharing between allies to strengthen defences.”