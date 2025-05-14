Expert Comment: European Vulnerability Database (EUVD) launched by ENIS

May 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

“ENISA’s new EUVD is a good initiative when you consider the recent funding issues around MITRE’s CVE programme.

There’s also still some uncertainty around whether the MITRE database will continue to exist after the new contract expires in ten months’ time, so having a European option in place means the industry can be less reliant on one vulnerability enrichment source. It’s an even greater alternative when you consider the fact that the NVD has suffered backlogs in the past.

Ultimately, we need a source for all vulnerabilities that is reliable and open, and we hope that the new EUVD promises will provide this.”