Expert Comment: European Vulnerability Database (EUVD) launched by ENIS
May 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity
The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) has just launched the European Vulnerability Database (EUVD), which is aimed at enhancing digital security across the EU, by offering actionable vulnerability enrichment data on cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting various products and services. Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity comments:
“ENISA’s new EUVD is a good initiative when you consider the recent funding issues around MITRE’s CVE programme.
There’s also still some uncertainty around whether the MITRE database will continue to exist after the new contract expires in ten months’ time, so having a European option in place means the industry can be less reliant on one vulnerability enrichment source. It’s an even greater alternative when you consider the fact that the NVD has suffered backlogs in the past.
Ultimately, we need a source for all vulnerabilities that is reliable and open, and we hope that the new EUVD promises will provide this.”