Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Expert comment: Alleged FSB Spyware on Russian Programmer’s Android Phone

December 2024 by Ken Westin, Sr. Solutions Engineer, LimaCharlie

The comments by Ken Westin, Sr. Solutions Engineer, LimaCharlie regarding a Russian programmer saying FSB agents planted spyware on his Android phone:

"If a device is confiscated by an authoritarian regime, there is a very good chance it has been compromised. When they have physical access to the device it is much easier to compromise, as you are not relying on remote exploitation of the device. There are many more methods to compromise a device when it is connected to a cable. Also, not having to crack the password, as they can get it by intimidating and even beating the target into providing it, makes the process even easier. Many companies have security polices to bring "burner" devices to certain countries for this reason. If a device is confiscated temporarily or left in a hotel room, the likelihood of it being compromised due to spies having physical access increases substantially."


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 