eXo Platform & BlueMind: sovereign and collaborative messaging at the heart of the digital workplace
June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG
eXo Platform announces a new partnership with BlueMind, the sovereign, open-source solution for enterprise collaborative email.
The partnership aims to deliver native integration of BlueMind into the eXo Platform digital workplace, through a dedicated connector, enabling users to access and manage their BlueMind emails directly within the eXo environment.
A sovereign alternative to Big Tech (GAFAM)
In a complex geopolitical landscape where digital sovereignty is a strategic priority, the eXo and BlueMind partnership offers a concrete response to organizations seeking to reduce their de-pendance on proprietary solutions from Big Tech companies, particularly Microsoft 365.
A unified user experience
Thanks to this new connector, users can access their BlueMind mailbox directly from their eXo digi-tal workplace, without ever leaving their work environment. They receive real-time notifications for new emails , and can read and reply to messages instantly from within the eXo platform.
The result: a seamless experience that boosts productivity and simplifies daily tasks.