Exabeam and Wiz Partner

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Exabeam announced its partnership with Wiz. This collaboration provides organizations with improved threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities, ensuring a more secure and resilient cloud environment. With its open architecture the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform supports a best-of-breed ecosystem that includes hundreds of product integrations to accelerate time-to-value and strengthen on-premises and cloud security.

As cloud adoption continues to increase, so do the opportunities for new attack vectors. According to Gartner, by 2027, investigations involving cloud or third-party infrastructure will account for more than two-thirds of all reported incidents. This surge in cloud-focused threats makes it crucial for organizations to adopt more robust, integrated cloud security strategies that provide complete visibility and actionable intelligence across hybrid environments.

With the Wiz integration, customers will experience enhanced cloud security insights and streamlined onboarding to the Exabeam New-Scale Platform. The collaboration will integrate Wiz’s in-depth visibility into toxic combinations of risk with Exabeam AI-driven behavioral analytics to give teams the ability to see trends of attack paths and remediation over time.

Additional benefits from this collaboration include:

• Comprehensive Threat Detection for Streamlined Investigations: By connecting Wiz’s cloud insights with data from other security tools, the Exabeam New-Scale Platform offers a unified view for investigations. This integration allows security teams to identify and analyze patterns over time, track issue trends, and quickly prioritize critical threats across cloud and hybrid environments, strengthening their response capabilities.

• Rapid and Guided Cloud Security Intelligence: The pre-configured Wiz tile in the Exabeam New-Scale Platform simplifies onboarding, accelerating access to Wiz insights. With full API documentation support, organizations can quickly integrate the solution into their workflows, save steps, and reduce the time it takes to protect cloud assets.

Exabeam and Wiz are poised to support even more organizations looking to fortify their cloud security. Exabeam will remain a catalyst for Wiz’s growing integration capabilities, powering their continued advancements to ensure customers stay ahead of emerging threats.