Eviden launchs new CloudSecOps Center in Timisoara, Romania

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Eviden announces the launch of its new CloudSecOps Center in Romania. Located in Timisoara, this innovative service center combines cloud and security capabilities, offering customers a unique portfolio of cloud services.

Part of Eviden’s global network of Cloud Centers and connected with its 17 SOC (Security Operation Centers) managed by over 6,500 security specialists, the CloudSecOps Center in Romania will deliver advanced security operations for cloud services, compliant with European Union regulations.

This new center is part of Eviden’s network of Cloud centers, making four in total (Engineering, Migration, Operations and Security) supporting customers worldwide at every stage of their cloud journey, from cloud migration and continuous optimization to accelerating innovation, all protected under the umbrella of cybersecurity. The project involves a close collaboration of Eviden’s OneCloud and Big Data & Security business lines to design, develop and deliver solutions, supporting Eviden’s approach for end-to-end cloud services at scale for its customers.

Dominic Fritz, Mayor of Timisoara: “Technology is crucial for democracy. It plays a huge role, both as a threat but also as a solution. Digitalization in public administration is crucial for preserving trust in our governments and in the system of democracy. That’s why your Cloud Center is so important. Although your clients are not only in the public sector, your solutions are really and absolutely a crucial contribution to preserving democracy and good public life, not just in Romania but all over the world.”

The center is committed to providing high-performance cloud services, alongside security solutions developed through a scalable delivery model, based on partnerships with global players as well as regionally relevant partners. The Eviden CloudSecOps Center is strategically positioned to facilitate the provision of complete digital security and cloud services, bringing added value to customers and will continuously grow, depending on the requirements and needs of each customer.