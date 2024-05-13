Eviden announces BullSequana AI 600

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Eviden introduces the “BullSequana AI 600.” This new addition to the BullSequana AI product family, is launched in collaboration with AMD. The BullSequana AI 600 caters to businesses in need of 8-GPU servers to help developers, data scientists, and researchers achieve breakthroughs in terms of innovation and computation, with a special emphasis on models equipped with AMD Instinct™, the MI300X accelerator platform. It offers outstanding compute capabilities and a balance between cost and performance, ensuring that customers get the most value for their investment.

To assist enterprises and research in achieving their objectives with greater energy efficiency, the BullSequana AI 600 product family offers a comprehensive suite of AI systems. These servers are available in an air-cooled version (AI600) or can be equipped with Eviden’s Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology for peak efficiency (AI600H). Eviden’s AI architecture, designed to cool both CPU and GPU boards, enables up to 80% heat retention through DLC. The DLC solution maintains density within the data center, leading to substantial cost savings for businesses and facilitating scalability.

The BullSequana AI 600 utilizes AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators and the ROCm™ software suite which provides a robust and proven ecosystem for AI development, emphasizing openness, performance, and flexibility. Each BullSequana AI 600 is equipped with two 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and 8 AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators interconnected via an Infinity Fabric™ network, with each MI300X GPU providing 304 compute cores, 5.22 PFLOPS of theoretical peak performance (FP8), 2.61 theoretical peak performance PFLOPS (FP16) and 192 GB of HBM3 memory with 5.3 TB/s peak bandwidth.

Eviden now has 50 systems in the TOP500, the official listing of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, out of which 2 are in the TOP10. Entering the TOP500 for the first time, the CEA-HE extension ranks 17th in the TOP500, with a sustained performance of 57.11 petaflops for the extention. This accelerator partition is based on Eviden’s BullSequana XH3000 next-gen hybrid architecture. #1 in the Green500 is the first module of the exascale supercomputer JUPITER, named JEDI, from Forschungszentrum Jülich and EuroHPC Joint Undertaking. Based on the BullSequana XH3000, it was installed in April as a development instrument and prefigures the JUPITER exascale supercomputer which is currently being built at FZJ.

BullSequana AI offers a comprehensive stack of HPC, enterprise, and edge infrastructure, software and services. It delivers the performance, efficiency, and responsiveness critical to powering the next generation of AI – from the data center and cloud, to the edge and far edge. The new end-to-end offering includes five new server families optimized for AI workloads, supported by AI software. These are: BullSequana AI 1200H, BullSequana AI 800, BullSequana AI 600 and AI 600H, BullSequana AI 200, BullSequana AI 100. This offer is ideally suited for data-critical applications in national centers, Life Sciences and Health; Earth Scientific Research (weather forecast and satellite image analysis), Finance & Insurance; Retail, the Public sector, Manufacturing and Datacenters. This offering is compliant with the EU AI act, providing the highest level of ethics and confidentiality in the development of Eviden’s AI solutions.