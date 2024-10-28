Everfox Announces Establishment of New Advisory Board
October 2024 by Marc Jacob
Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, announced the members of its newly established Executive Advisory Board. The new Board, which is composed of individuals with significant government agency, defense, and commercial experience, will be focused on providing Everfox leadership with strategic guidance and knowledge that will enable the company to continue its rapid growth within the United States federal and commercial markets and to assist its customers worldwide.
The inaugural members of the Everfox Executive Advisory Board are:
• Marianne Bailey, Cybersecurity Advisor
Government Experience: National Security Agency, Department of Defense
• Major General Joseph Brendler (Ret.), Principal, Brendler Consulting, LLC
Government Experience: USCYBERCOM
• Jennifer Buckner, Senior Vice President, Technology Risk Management, Mastercard
Government Experience: United States Army, USCYBERCOM
• William Evanina, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Evanina Group
Government Experience: National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigations
• Dennis Gilbert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vector9 Consultants
Government Experience: Department of Defense, United States Air Force
• Major General Patrick Higby (Ret.), President and Chief Executive Officer, Higher Purpose Outcomes, LLC
Government Experience: United States Air Force
• Rear Admiral Bill Leigher (Ret.), Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wm Leigher Consulting, LLC
Government Experience: United States Navy
• Michael Mestrovich, Chief Information Security Officer, Rubrik
Government Experience: Central Intelligence Agency, Department of State, Defense Intelligence Agency, United States Air Force
• Vice Admiral Nancy Norton (Ret.), Independent Advisor
Government Experience: Defense Information Systems Agency, Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network, United States Navy
• Chris Williams, President, Christopher A. Williams, LLC
Government Experience: Department of Defense
• Jack Wilmer, Chief Executive Officer, SIXGEN
Government Experience: Department of Defense, White House, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Information Systems Agency