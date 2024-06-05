EU elections - BSA | The Software Alliance releases its Guide to Europe’s Digital Transformation

June 2024 by BSA | The Software Alliance

The recommendations emphasize the profound impact of digital technologies (including enterprise software) in the EU and beyond. You can find them in full here, and the executive summary below:

• Prioritizing an impact assessment for the EU Digital Single Market to understand and comply with new digital legislation.

• Supporting companies in navigating the new digital framework, especially in the B2B sector, through engagement and flexibility.

• Engaging stakeholders throughout the legislative process for effective and transparent legislation.

• Adapting legislation for the digital value chain by tailoring requirements and maintaining distinctions between B2B and B2C contexts.

• Prioritizing cooperation over protectionism to ensure European economic growth.

• Embracing policies that enable free data flows to support job creation, competitiveness, and innovation.

• Enhancing personal data transfer mechanisms and expanding digital partnerships for international data flows to maintain competitiveness.

• Collaborating internationally on emerging technologies to promote global standards and responsible development.