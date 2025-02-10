ETSI appoints Martin Chatel as Chief Policy Officer

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

ETSI is nnounced the appointment of Martin Chatel as Chief Policy Officer, who will lead the Policy Affairs Department at ETSI. Martin Chatel will join ETSI on 10 February 2025 and will be based in Brussels. As Chief Policy Officer, Martin Chatel will spearhead ETSI’s strategic policy engagement with the European Commission, EFTA, CEPT, international policymakers, societal stakeholders, and industry associations, under the leadership of ETSI Director-General Jan Ellsberger.

With over a decade of experience in legal and public policy, Martin Chatel has a strong track record in government affairs, stakeholder engagement, and policy advocacy at both European and national levels. His mission is to strengthen ETSI’s position in delivering high-quality standards that align with EU policy objectives and global technological advancements, leveraging his expertise in European law, intellectual property, competition policy, and technology regulation. Holding a degree from Sciences Po Paris and the Brussels Institute of European Studies, Martin Chatel has worked with numerous European and international organizations, including key standardization bodies.

ETSI actively promotes the global adoption of European standards and participates in various EU-funded projects aimed at strengthening international cooperation in standardization. Through key initiatives such as Cyberstand.eu, InDiCO-Global, GIST, SESEC, and SESEI, ETSI contributes significantly to enhancing Europe’s role in international standardization.