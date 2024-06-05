ESAs and ENISA sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation and information exchange

June 2024 by ENISA

This multilateral MoU formalises the ongoing discussions between the ESAs and ENISA to strengthen their already close cooperation, as a result of the Directive on measures for a high common level of cybersecurity (NIS2 Directive) and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

This MoU sets out the framework for cooperation and exchange of information on tasks of mutual interest, including policy implementation, incident reporting, and oversight of critical Information Communication Technologies (ICT) third-party providers. It will also promote regulatory convergence, facilitate cross-sectoral learning and capacity building on areas of mutual interest, and information exchange on emerging technologies.

Verena Ross, Chair of the Joint Committee of the ESAs and ESMA Chair, said:

This new cooperation agreement that we sign today will reinforce the collaboration between the ESAs and ENISA. By bringing together the ESAs working on cybersecurity risk in the financial sector and ENISA as the EU’s cybersecurity agency, we are further strengthening our commitment to safeguarding the financial system from information security risks.

In an interconnected world, ICT risk does not limit itself to one geographical or sectoral area, making cooperation in this field crucial. Through facilitating collaboration and resource sharing, we continue to enhance our capability to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.

Juhan Lepassaar, Executive Director of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), highlighted:

The MoU signed today showcases our willingness to move forward with a common and comprehensive approach in cybersecurity both at sectorial and horizontal level. Our efforts towards the implementation and harmonisation of NIS2 and DORA provisions, such as those on incident reporting, are paving the way to intensify our endeavours in creating a robust mechanism for cybersecurity in financial ICT systems.

LINK: https://www.enisa.europa.eu/news/esas-and-enisa-sign-a-memorandum-of-understanding-to-strengthen-cooperation-and-information-exchange/