Envoy announced the addition of Virtual Front Desk

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Envoy announced the addition of Virtual Front Desk, an innovative solution for lean teams to remotely staff multiple locations, streamline vendor management and extend visitor management capabilities. Virtual Front Desk welcomes, assists, and registers visitors—even when staff is not physically present.

Companies can now expedite visitor check-ins, address security and compliance requirements, and achieve greater cost-effectiveness—all while making a great first impression. This is particularly valuable in today’s dynamic work environment, where teams are spread across locations and require secure visitor management, even after hours or at offices with limited staff.

Unstaffed entry points can pose significant security risks and result in inaccurate visitor records. Envoy’s Virtual Front Desk addresses these challenges head-on by providing a secure, efficient, and cost-effective way to welcome and log visitors even at locations without full-time front desk staff. Benefits include:

Maximize the efficiency of existing staff: Reduce costs by leveraging the same person or team to support guests at multiple offices, across different geographies, and time zones.

Securely welcome guests while conserving costs: Allow visitors to self-serve the sign-in process and get assistance from a real person, even at unstaffed front desks or after hours.

Automatically stay audit-ready at all locations: Help enforce compliance requirements via virtual assistance and oversight at unstaffed entries. When paired with Envoy Visitors, companies can maintain an up-to-date digital record of everyone entering every workplace location.

Integration with comprehensive visitor management systems: Pair Virtual Front Desk with security features like invite approvals, ID verification, digital NDAs, block lists, access control integrations, and more.

Alert remote staff through multiple channels: Notify remote front desk staff of incoming visitor calls via their preferred channel to ensure prompt responses, including SMS, email, Slack, or Teams.