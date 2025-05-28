EnSilica Establishes New Engineering Hub in Cambridge

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

EnSilica, a chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), is announced that it has established a new engineering hub in Cambridge, UK.

Drawing on Cambridge’s renowned semiconductor ecosystem, EnSilica has opened a new engineering facility in the city and has recruited six engineers, four of whom hold PhDs, thereby increasing the company’s global workforce to 190.

With the addition of this new facility and technical expertise, EnSilica will expand its existing mmWave / RF integrated circuit design capabilities, an area in which the Company has already seen significant customer demand. The expansion has been facilitated by the recent UK Space Agency C-LEO funded award, alongside additional contract momentum and customer wins that continue to support the Company’s growth.

EnSilica currently operates across three UK engineering design centres in Abingdon, Sheffield and Bristol, alongside additional international engineering facilities in Bangalore, India, and Porto Alegre and Campinas in Brazil.