ENISA Cybersecurity Resilience and Market Conference: Joining forces for a cyber-secure and resilient digital single market.

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

In this direction, the event called on the various stakeholder groups to unite with the ECCC, NCCs and ENISA to set a cohesive and uniform regime and further facilitate market access. This is becoming particularly significant, as the efforts to enhance cybersecurity resilience, combined with the implementation of regulatory provisions, come with new challenges.

The EU Agency for Cybersecurity Chief Cybersecurity and Operational Officer, Hans De Vries, highlighted: “The Cyber Resilience Act marks significant progress that the EU has made towards prioritising cybersecurity in the digital Single Market. Through the development of cybersecurity certification schemes, ENISA is contributing to enhance trust and security across digital products and services, embedding resilience throughout the digital ecosystem.”

The Director of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, Luca Tagliaretti, presented the ECCC responsibilities in the implementation of the different EU regulations including the Cyber Resilience Act and the grants assigned on that topic. He added “Resilience of the European digital market is a key priority for the ECCC and a focus for the next Work Programme of the Centre”.

The Director of The Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), Dan Cimpean, highlighted: “Cybersecurity is a global priority. Our discussions during BCC2024 highlighted not only the challenges, but also the innovative solutions that can be implemented to protect our societies from evolving cyber threats. There are some crucial issues for the future of this sector, such as the need for a regulatory framework adapted to emerging challenges and the impact of new technologies, that can only be addressed collectively.”

The event took place in Bucharest, Romania, adjacent to the 2024 edition of the Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference. It welcomed representatives from national cybersecurity authorities, industry associations, consumer protection organisations, EUIBAs, National Competence Centres (NCCs), as well as vendors, manufacturers and service providers.

For the first time this year, the conference was co-organised by ECCC and hosted by DNSC. The conference coincides with the highly anticipated entry into force of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the year-long celebration of the ENISA 20-year anniversary.

Discussions explored the regulatory framework of the digital internal market and the transition to the “CRA 101” from the viewpoint of national authorities, as well as practical implementation of the CRA through pre-market and post-market activities and incentives to create a market of resilient products both at EU and global level.

During an engaging and highly interactive panel session, representatives from multiple industry associations active in the EU cybersecurity ecosystem shared their perspective and underlined the significance of cooperation and open dialogue towards strengthening the EU Digital Single Market.

The conference also drew attention to emerging trends and technologies for the coming years, aiming to enhance preparedness efforts with strategic foresight. Participants debated relevant technological, policy, and human-related trends that could lead to a paradigm shift in the cybersecurity market and resilience.

As a final note, stakeholder expectations from the CRA were emphasised, underscoring that cooperation among all parties is essential for securing the digital ecosystem, effectively mitigating risks and addressing geopolitical challenges.

Further Information

Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference

European Cybersecurity Competence Centre and Network

Cryptographic Products and Services Market Analysis — ENISA

Cyber Resilience Act Requirements Standards Mapping - Joint Research Centre & ENISA Joint Analysis — ENISA

Cloud Cybersecurity Market Analysis — ENISA

ENISA Cybersecurity Market Analysis Framework (ECSMAF) -V2.0 — ENISA

Market of Cybersecurity Assessments — ENISA