Endor Labs Brings Aboard Karl Mattson as Chief Information Security Officer

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Endor Labs announced that industry veteran Karl Mattson has been named as the company’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Karl’s 25 years’ experience encompasses not only cybersecurity but broader responsibilities in technology strategy—he’s led large teams at major corporations and guided disruptive new players. He’s also held senior positions in industries ranging from financial services to retail. This diverse background will serve him in his new role at Endor Labs, which is dedicated to securing the software supply chain by identifying and remediating hidden dangers within open source software dependencies and the software development lifecycle.

Mr. Mattson was previously CISO at Noname Security, recently acquired by Akamai, which specialized in application programming interface (API) and application security. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions in the financial service sector, including serving as CISO for City National Bank and PennyMac Financial Services. He’s also been active in industry advocacy as a member of the FS-ISAC Mortgage Risk Council, President of the LA Cyber Lab, and Financial Services Sector Chief for InfraGard, the national non-profit organization serving as a public-private partnership between U.S. businesses and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is a graduate of the FBI CISO Academy, holds Masters degrees from Boston University and Auburn University, and has been on the Adjunct Faculty at the University of Minnesota for over 10 years.