Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Endor Labs Brings Aboard Karl Mattson as Chief Information Security Officer

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Endor Labs announced that industry veteran Karl Mattson has been named as the company’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Karl’s 25 years’ experience encompasses not only cybersecurity but broader responsibilities in technology strategy—he’s led large teams at major corporations and guided disruptive new players. He’s also held senior positions in industries ranging from financial services to retail. This diverse background will serve him in his new role at Endor Labs, which is dedicated to securing the software supply chain by identifying and remediating hidden dangers within open source software dependencies and the software development lifecycle.

Mr. Mattson was previously CISO at Noname Security, recently acquired by Akamai, which specialized in application programming interface (API) and application security. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions in the financial service sector, including serving as CISO for City National Bank and PennyMac Financial Services. He’s also been active in industry advocacy as a member of the FS-ISAC Mortgage Risk Council, President of the LA Cyber Lab, and Financial Services Sector Chief for InfraGard, the national non-profit organization serving as a public-private partnership between U.S. businesses and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is a graduate of the FBI CISO Academy, holds Masters degrees from Boston University and Auburn University, and has been on the Adjunct Faculty at the University of Minnesota for over 10 years.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 