EKINOPS and ADNOV deploy new private and exclusive network

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

EKINOPS announces that ADNOV, the solution provider that supports French notaries in their digital transformation, has successfully deployed over 3,000 sites with a new network offering built on its SD-WAN Xpress solution.

ADNOV, part of the ADSN group and long-standing Ekinops customer, connects the national network of French Notary offices via its own business-critical virtual private network, which is built to meet the high-security requirements of the notarial profession. In order to offer innovative, high-performance and flexible solutions, ADNOV has chosen Ekinops’ SD-WAN Xpress solution to meet its needs and launch its Network Office and mobility solution approved by the Superior Council of Notaries (CSN/ Conseil supérieur du notariat).

At the heart of Ekinops’ solution is its fully open middleware, OneOS6, a modular software that enables a full range of built-in services to be activated remotely and on-demand. ADNOV is able to upgrade its access routers with the addition of the SD-WAN Xpress license.