Vulnérabilités

Business News

EET and Oxibox Enter Strategic Partnership to En-hance Data Security Solutions

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

EET Group is announced a strategic partnership with Oxibox, a French pioneer in innovative backup solutions. This collaboration introduces ad-vanced data protection capabilities to EET’s portfolio, ensuring enhanced security and peace of mind for businesses across Europe.

Oxibox specializes in cutting-edge secure backup solutions designed to enable cyber-resilience for all critical business data and systems, with instant restoration capabili-ties. Its unique air-gapping technology ensures backup integrity in the event of a cyberat-tack. By safeguarding one of a company’s most valuable assets—its data—Oxibox addresses a critical need in today’s increasingly complex security landscape.

A Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation
This partnership underscores EET’s commitment to offering top-tier solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by its customers. Through this collaboration, EET will pro-vide Oxibox’s robust data backup and recovery solutions, enabling businesses to protect their operations against the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches.


Security Vulnerability

