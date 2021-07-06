eScan’s Cybersecurity solutions proved to provide proactive protection against Kaseya VSA attacks

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

MicroWorld Technologies have assured their clients and organizations across the world that security solutions under their flagship brand eScan have the necessary capability to detect and respond to the recent Kaseya VSA cyber-attack that has crippled nearly a million systems to date.

Kaseya VSA was recently hit with a crippling supply chain ransomware attack by the notorious REvil ransomware gang. In order to access the data of what they claim to be over one million systems, the REvil gang, also known as Sodinokibi, has requested for $70 million or around INR 520 crore ransom. Hundreds of organizations that were using the software provided by Kaseya VSA were affected as a result of this attack.

The demand for ransom in the Kaseya cyber-attack is one of the most prominent in recent times and, if paid, it would be the largest ransom for a cyber-attack ever paid. The size and sophistication of the attack is terrifying given the expenses that may entail for getting the affected businesses back on their feet.