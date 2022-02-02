eGain Knowledge Hub receives ServiceNow Built on Now certification

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

eGain Corporation announced that the integration of eGain Knowledge Hub™, its award-winning solution for modern knowledge management, with ServiceNow, has received ServiceNow Built On Now certification.

The highest technical designation and certification for a ServiceNow Technology Partners application, a Built on Now application is natively built on the ServiceNow Platform. These applications are enterprise-built and are designed and tested for fast, agile, resilient, secure, human, connected digital transformation.

According to Gartner, a whopping 84% of contact center agents do not find tools helpful in handling customer issues and only 12% say tools simplify their day-to-day work.

Available on the ServiceNow Store, eGain Knowledge Hub for ServiceNow™ empowers agents of all experience levels to solve omnichannel queries with personalized answers powered by conversational AI guidance served inside the ServiceNow® Agent Workspace, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance.

The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents using AI reasoning based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Embedded machine learning enables intent inference and rich analytics provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, response relevance, and operational performance.