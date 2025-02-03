E2E-ASSURE receives new investment from BGF

February 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

BGF’s backing will enable SOC-as-a-Service provider e2e-assure to intensify research and development to advance capabilities in areas such as AI, and anomaly detection for responding to cyber threats. It is also focusing on optimising integrations with major technologies like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, to deliver scalable, seamless solutions designed to align perfectly with customers’ existing infrastructures.

By investing in these areas, e2e-assure will not only keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape but also ensure that its clients benefit from the most advanced, scalable, and cost-effective cyber security solutions available on the market.

e2e-assure has seen significant demand continue from its customers, predominantly companies within the mid-market, for an outsourced solution that gives access to specialised capability and service evolution, keeping them ahead of industry trends. Over the last 12 months alone, e2e-assure has increased sales wins by 40% on the previous financial year.

As part of this new investment, e2e-assure will also be expanding it sales and support teams to deliver a more personalised and responsive service experience for customers.

The investment from BGF’s Reading office follows a number of recent deals within the Thames Valley region, including multi-million investments in Bournemouth-based advice-tech provider Twenty7tec, and digital transformation specialists Proventeq.