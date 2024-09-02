Rechercher
e2e-assure partners with Searchlight Cyber

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Managed Threat Detection & Response provider, e2e-assure, has partnered with Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company. This collaboration will ensure the integration of dark web intelligence into the proactive monitoring of e2e-assure’s new and existing customers.

Through Searchlight Cyber’s DarkIQ tooling, an organisation’s attributes, including domains and IPs, can be scanned over 475 billion dark web records. e2e-assure’s analysts optimise the use of this intelligence by proactively updating detection logic to monitor for known threat actor behaviours and risks.

As a result, transferring unknown risk into known and mitigated risk, preventing threat actors from striking prior to execution through agile and immediate response actions.

Through Searchlight Cyber, e2e-assure customers will also be able to continuously monitor the dark web for the earliest signs of criminals targeting suppliers and third-party partners.

The news comes following e2e-assure’s Threat Detection 2024 – Rejuvenating Cyber Defence Strategies report, which found that Threat Hunting capabilities, or lack thereof, was a key frustration cited by organisations that outsource SOC-as-a-Service (27%). Threat Hunting capabilities were even lacking in security operations deemed by respondents to be ‘exceeding expectations,’ with 45% unconfident in their provider’s current use of threat intelligence.

As part of the new partnership, e2e-assure and Searchlight Cyber are collaborating to offer free and non-committal Cyber Threat Intelligence Assessments and 1:1 Vulnerability Workshops at e2e-assure’s stand (P61) at the International Cyber Expo.

The assessments will uncover whether a business’ data has been exposed on dark web marketplaces, forums, and encrypted chats. From these findings, e2e-assure’s expert consultants will provide actionable recommendations on how this intelligence can be integrated into a business’ current 24/7 monitoring and defences to mature their cyber resilience, mapping against the MITRE Att&ck framework.


