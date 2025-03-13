Dubai Taxi Corporation Switches to Matrix Contactless Access Control Solutions!

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) Limousine Service offers a luxury chauffeur-driven vehicle designed to cater to the needs of visitors, business professionals, and the tourism industry. Their services prominently support hotels, tour operators, airlines, corporate clients, and government agencies. Operating 24/7, they aim to offer enriched transport services across Dubai and other Emirates.

Customer Profile:

Customer Name: Dubai Taxi Corporation

Users: 3500 Users

Challenges Faced:

With the increasing demand for hygiene and touchless services amid the pandemic, DTC required solutions that:

● Provided touchless access for enhanced safety

● Ensured quick and seamless service

● Allowed tracking of drivers accessing accommodations

Proposed Solution:

To address these concerns, Matrix recommended a Face Recognition-based Access Control Solution that seamlessly integrated with IP cameras. This setup not only provided contactless access but also ensured efficient tracking of driver movements within the facility.

Products Offered:

1. COSEC VEGA CAX – Advanced Face Recognition-based Door Controller

2. SATATYA IP Camera – High-quality surveillance for monitoring access points

3. COSEC CENTRA Platform – Centralized access control and monitoring system

4. COSEC CENTRA FR – Facial Recognition Users’ Database Management

5. COSEC CENTRA ACM – Access Control Software Module for streamlined operations

Key Features Implemented:

● Touchless Access Control – Enhanced hygiene and safety

● Seamless Integration with IP Cameras – For real-time monitoring

● Turnstile Integration – Prevents unauthorized tailgating

● Swift and Efficient Access Control – Ensures smooth entry and exit

Results Achieved:

By deploying Matrix’s Contactless Access Control Solutions, Dubai Taxi Corporation successfully achieved the following:

● Hygienic and secure access control with face recognition technology

● Faster and more efficient entry management

● Accurate tracking of driver accommodations

● Minimized unauthorized access risks