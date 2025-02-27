Doug Small, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, Joins Core4ce’s Board of Advisors

February 2025 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced that Doug Small is joining the company’s Board of Advisors. Small is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral with over 30 years of distinguished service. From 2020 to 2024, he served as commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), where he led 11,000 personnel in advancing the Navy’s networking, communications, and cyber capabilities.

In addition to his role as commander, Small led Project Overmatch, the Navy’s contribution to the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, which aims to digitally connect the entire fleet with the Joint Force. Earlier in his career, Small served as program executive officer for Integrated Warfare Systems, overseeing the development and sustainment of surface navy combat and weapon systems among many other vital roles.

Core4ce is dedicated to empowering the U.S. Navy and other defense and civilian agencies to effectively and securely share information across disparate systems and operational commands to gain decision advantage. With a deep commitment to strengthening the nation’s defense infrastructure with technological advancements, Core4ce serves as a trusted partner to improve the operational readiness and security of the DoD.

The Board of Advisors appointment follows the addition of former Navy Vice Admiral TJ White and former Special Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Neill Tipton over the past year, further strengthening Core4ce’s leadership advisory team. Their collective experience underscores the company’s commitment to advancing national security through cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise.