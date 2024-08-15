DoControl Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

DoControl announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, a program designed for Google Cloud partners offering software solutions that operate on or integrate with Google Cloud. The program aims to help partners generate new business opportunities and expedite sales cycles by facilitating connections between participating Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and the Google Cloud sales organization, as well as their customers.

DoControl’s solution offers visibility, threat detection, and remediation for sensitive data exposure and insider threats. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected third-party apps, and configurations to ensure comprehensive protection across major SaaS ecosystems. Supported use cases include Data Access Governance and Data Loss Prevention, Identity Threat Detection & Response, Misconfiguration Management and Shadow App Discovery & Remediation.

One of DoControl’s top integrations is with Google Workspace. Key benefits include enhanced visibility into a customer’s Google Workspace data, empowering users to identify and eliminate potential exposure risks at scale. ; mitigation of insider threats caused by risky user activity, and over-permissioned, unsanctioned shadow apps; prevention of future exposure and sensitive data loss with automated policy enforcement; and empowerment of company employees to independently remediate risky actions, increasing awareness for secure SaaS collaboration. DoControl allows organizations to maximize the collaborative benefits of Google Workspace, while ensuring additional security protocols are in place to protect sensitive data. Additionally, DoControl integrates with Google Workspace’s recently launched AI based data classification functionality, allowing customers to create custom policies on how their data should be accessed and shared.

With its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, DoControl is well-positioned to scale its business to the next level and continue to empower organizations to securely manage and protect their SaaS data. To learn more about DoControl’s partnership with Google Cloud, including the requirements and benefits of Google Cloud Marketplace Program, please visit our website or contact us directly.