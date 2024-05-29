DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. announced the availability of Cloudways’ new Malware Protection add-on

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. announced the availability of Cloudways’ new Malware Protection add-on, which simplifies malware detection and protection. SMBs have increasingly become primary targets for cyber-attacks, with bad actors exploiting weaker security measures, compared to larger enterprises. In 2023, almost one in three (32%) suffered a cyber breach or attack with a rise in damaging malware attacks. These have a significant financial impact on smaller businesses.

Powered by Imunify360, one of leading security solutions on the market for protecting linux servers, the Malware Protection add-on works across all PHP based applications including WordPress, Magento, Laravel, and custom PHP to help guard businesses from covert threats. The solution alerts businesses about malware and actively helps detect and eliminate threats in real-time, before causing any harm. They can focus on the efficiency of their core operations, with regards to their website data, customer protection and overall reputation.

The Malware Protection add-on also comes complete with RASP (Runtime Active Self Protection), which helps detect and eliminate threats at runtime by scanning files whenever changes are made, and helping to eliminate malicious code before it has a chance to cause any damage to apps. This solution is compatible across all PHP-based CMS available on Cloudways without setup complexities, offering SMBs peace of mind.